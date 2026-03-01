Sharjah warns against circulating ‘misleading’ content on social media

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Sharjah Government Media Office has confirmed that videos and images of incidents in the Emirate of Sharjah circulating on social media are outdated and misleading and do not reflect the current situation.

The Office explained that some of the materials include footage of old fires and incidents caused by electrical short circuits, which are unrelated to any current events in the region.

It urged the public and media outlets to exercise caution and to verify information through official and credible sources and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified content, as doing so can create confusion and mislead public opinion.

The Office also warned that sharing or republishing such materials will lead to legal consequences in accordance with the laws in force in the country.