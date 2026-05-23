Sharjah waives toll gate fees for cargo trucks from Oman in 2 border crossings

Sharjah authorities have waived toll gate fees for cargo trucks arriving from Oman and operating within the approved logistics corridor routes across the emirate.

The exemption applies to trucks entering through the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings. Shipments must also meet specific requirements and be registered within the fee waiver initiative's approved routes.

Khatmat Malaha border crossing is located in close proximity to the Port of Sohar in Oman, approximately 70 kilometres away, enabling faster cargo movement and significantly reducing transit times between the two sides.

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Meanwhile, Al Madam border crossing is located at the intersection of major transport routes, facilitating imports, exports and re-exports across the region. It also enjoys a direct connection to Wilayat of Mahdha in Oman’s Al Buraimi Governorate. The importance of the crossing is also expected to grow as Al Rawdah Economic Zone continues to develop.

Sharjah's logistics corridor with Oman

Earlier this year, Sharjah and Oman port authorities launched a logistics corridor. The corridor covers several of Oman’s ports, including Sohar port in the north, close to the UAE’s borders, Duqm Port, further south, and Salalah Port.

Customs clearance procedures can be directly completed at the emirate's border crossings, primarily Khatmat Malaha Border Crossing in Kalba and Al Madam Border Crossing.

With no need for additional transfer stages, processing time and costs are reduced. Fast-track shipment lanes, pre-processing of data, and direct transport under customs supervision will allow cargo to move faster between the two stations.