Sharjah to build underground tunnel linking mosque to Holy Quran monument

The collection will be published in Arabic and English.Sharjah is building an underground pedestrian tunnel at Cultural Square to provide a safe crossing between Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal Mosque and the surrounding area, while a major Arabic encyclopaedia project is set to reach 130 completed volumes at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair.

The tunnel, which is already under construction, will allow worshippers and visitors to cross the square safely without disrupting traffic or damaging its flowers and landscaping. It will also make it easier for people to take photographs at the site.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the projects during a telephone interview on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Direct Line programme.

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Sheikh Sultan described the Holy Quran monument at Cultural Square as a symbol of the Quran’s role as a guiding reference for Muslims, adding that the area could also be known as Quran Square or Book Square.

Sharjah Arabic encyclopaedia to reach 130 volumes

The Ruler also announced that the second part of his Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia would be presented at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which opens at Expo Centre Sharjah on November 4 under the theme Made of Stories.

The project is being published in four parts over four years, with the aim of completing 500 volumes. The first part comprised 46 volumes covering science, literature, the arts and notable figures. The latest release will bring the total number of completed volumes to 130.

The third part is scheduled for completion next year, followed by the fourth and final part the year after.

The encyclopaedia is designed to make research more accessible by bringing together information from a wide range of disciplines. For example, someone researching poet Ahmed Shawqi will be able to identify his critics and access the books containing their assessments with a single click.

About 1,000 researchers specialising in religious sciences, Arabic and other fields contributed to the project. Another 300 researchers joined this year to work on literature and the arts, including theatre, novels, photography and painting, bringing the total to 1,300.

Sheikh Sultan described the encyclopaedia as an unprecedented undertaking and stressed the importance of advancing knowledge, literature, thought and religious scholarship.

'Teaches and Learns'

Beyond its major publishing projects, Sharjah is also using public spaces to encourage learning and help younger generations connect with their cultural heritage.

Columns in the Islamic Garden and Arab Garden, extending towards the House of Wisdom, carry the names and stories of prominent thinkers. The Islamic Garden features Islamic thinkers, while the section extending towards the Arab Capital of Culture honours Arab thinkers, both Muslim and non-Muslim.

Named 'Teaches and Learns' by Sheikh Sultan, the columns provide short accounts of the figures’ lives and contributions. Visitors can read them in a few minutes, giving parents an opportunity to introduce their children to important intellectual and cultural figures.

Sheikh Sultan said gaining knowledge requires personal commitment, intellectual effort and hard work rather than money. He expressed hope that children would study their heritage and build confidence through greater knowledge and cultural awareness.

What else can visitors see at the Sharjah Book Fair?

The upcoming book fair will also feature a collection of 60 volumes documenting Portuguese history in the Indian Ocean, covering an extensive area from Mozambique to Indonesia.

Sheikh Sultan said the historical documents took a year to verify, with the final review completed three days before his interview. A 61st volume will explain difficult words and identify the kings and ministers mentioned in the collection, making it easier for researchers to navigate the material.

The collection will be published in Arabic and English.