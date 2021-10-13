Sharjah: Two killed in three-truck crash

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
Two people were killed and another critically injured as three trucks crashed in Sharjah.
The Sharjah Police said the accident was reported on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in the Hamriya area. The police operations room received the report about the crash at 3am on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Video: UAE helicopter lands on road to rescue accident victim
Fujairah: 10 injured in road accidents, no deaths reported in August
UAE: Dh83,500 payout for parents of woman who died in car crash
Police patrols and paramedics rushed to the spot, but found two men dead there.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident happened due to inattentive driving.
Colonel Ali Al Jalaf, head of Al Hamriyah Police Station, urged motorists to pay attention to the road while driving.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago