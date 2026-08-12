Sharjah truck driver uses mud to hide licence plate from traffic cameras; arrested

Sharjah Police have arrested a truck driver who tried to hide the numbers on his licence plate with mud.

The authority said that the truck driver attempted to hide the licence plate number and drive the truck through areas where heavy vehicles are not allowed, violating rules.

The arrest took place after authorities found the motorist through an advanced traffic monitoring system, which includes a host of surveillance cameras, monitoring systems, and modern digital technologies. The system helped track and monitor the vehicle, allowing specialised teams to conduct search and field follow-up procedures.

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Sharjah Police have warned that attempts to conceal vehicle licence plates, their information, and attempts to evade traffic enforcement systems will not go unnoticed. The advanced regulatory framework is in place to monitor all roads in the emirate, the authority confirmed, adding that it deals firmly with behaviours that threaten road safety.

Motorists, especially heavy vehicle drivers, have been urged to adhere to the designated routes, times, and lanes, and to comply with traffic regulations and laws. Authorities have highlighted that this plays a role in reducing violations and accidents, and in raising the level of road safety and protecting all road users.

According to Article 34 of Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2024 On Traffic Regulation, the penalty of "distorting, obliterating or altering the data of a licence plate while using it for the purpose for which it was prepared", is imprisonment and a fine of at least Dh20,000.

The law states:

"Whoever commits any of the following acts shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,000, or by either of these two penalties:

1. Forging or imitating a licence plate or using a forged or imitated licence plate.

2. Distorting, obliterating or altering the data of a licence plate while using it for the purpose for which it was prepared.

3. Allowing others to use a licence plate, knowing that it has been obliterated, defaced or altered.

4. Transferring a licence plate from one vehicle to another without the approval of the Licensing Authority.

5. Installing a licence plate or assisting or facilitating its installation in violation of the provisions of this Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations."