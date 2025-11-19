Sharjah Police seize 73 vehicles, 25 bikes for causing noise, reckless driving

Sharjah Police have seized 73 vehicles and 25 motorcycles as part of its stepped up efforts to maintain road safety in the emirate, the force announced on Wednesday.

During an intensive field campaign, the police detected several traffic violations such as causing noise, reckless and dangerous driving, and driving without a licence. Authorities urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws to ensure safety and avoid penalties.

Noisy vehicles

Under Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law, motorists whose vehicles break the 95 decibel barrier will be fined Dh2,000 and given 12 black points, and their vehicle confiscated for up to six months.

To crackdown on noisy care and reckless drivers, the Sharjah Police have intensified inspections against modified cars earlier this year following a spate of complaints.

“Stunts performed by drivers on the roads and the noise and pollution caused by these vehicles are a cause of concern among residents of several neighbourhoods in the central region,” Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of the Sharjah Police, has previously said.

In Dubai, authorities are also stepping up the fight against disruptive vehicle noise with the police expanding the rollout of noise-detection radars across the emirate to curb loud engines, modified exhausts, unnecessary honking and blaring in-car audio.

The system is part of Dubai Police’s smart traffic technology platform. It measures noise levels, identifies the exact source and records violations whenever limits are breached.