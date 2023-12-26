Sharjah traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Photo: For illustrative purposes only

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 8:07 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 8:10 AM

An accident took place on major road in Sharjah on Tuesday morning, according to The Sharjah Police General Command.

Taking to X, the authority informed motorists of the accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Those coming from Ajman heading to Bridge No. 3 have been warned of traffic due to the incident and have been advised to use alternative routes.

