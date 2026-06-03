Sharjah toddler death: Neighbours released on bail; probe continues

The families of two Indian girls who were in custody in the case of the death of a Pakistani toddler have been released on bail, according to a lawyer who was handling the case. “The families of both girls were released on bail,” said Advocate Preeta Sriram Madav. “Now the investigations and court proceedings will continue as per the local law.”

The families, who hail from the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, were taken in for questioning on the day of the incident in which a two-year-old boy fell to his death from a staircase area in a residential tower.

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It was initially believed that the Pakistani toddler had wandered out of his family’s apartment before falling through an opening near a staircase on an upper floor of the building. The incident occurred last month.



According to Madav, CCTV footage showed that the two young girls, one from each Indian family, had been playing with him moments before the tragedy. All three families were neighbours in the Sharjah tower. Sharjah Police then took both families into custody.

Officials noted that UAE child protection laws place responsibilities on parents, guardians and property operators to take reasonable precautions for children’s wellbeing.

The tragedy



Family members described the incident as a devastating tragedy that unfolded within moments. A relative said the child had been playing inside the apartment shortly before the accident.



“It happened so fast,” the relative said. The mother is thought to have left the child unattended for just minutes when the incident occurred.



Several neighbours said the incident has made many parents in the building more cautious about monitoring children in common areas.

“This frightened many parents,” another resident said. “People are checking doors, staircases and balconies more carefully.”

Authorities launch investigation



Police, child protection authorities and public prosecution officials have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall.



Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and inspecting the building layout to determine how the child accessed the staircase area and whether existing safeguards met required standards.



A senior Sharjah Police official said: “The case remains under investigation, and all legal procedures are being followed with child protection authorities and the public prosecution.”