Sharjah toddler death: Two neighbouring families questioned as police review CCTV footage

Authorities in Sharjah are questioning two Indian families in connection with the death of a toddler, according to a lawyer assisting them. Advocate Preeta Sriram Madav said the families, who hail from the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, were taken in for questioning on the day of the incident, in which a two-year-old boy fell to his death from a staircase area in a residential tower.

It was initially believed that the Pakistani toddler had wandered out of his family’s apartment before falling through an opening near a staircase on an upper floor of the building. According to Preeta, two young girls, one from each Indian family, had been playing with him moments before the tragedy. All three families were neighbours in the Sharjah tower.

Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine exactly what happened in the minutes leading up to the child’s death.

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Ongoing investigation

A senior Sharjah Police official told Khaleej Times, “The case remains under investigation, and all legal procedures are being followed with child protection authorities and the public prosecution.”

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and inspecting the building layout to determine how the child accessed the staircase area and whether existing safety measures met the required standards.

Preeta noted that, under UAE law, parents of underage children are responsible for their actions, which is why the families are being questioned.

“Since both the girls are under the age of 11, their actions are the responsibility of the parents,” she said.

Preeta also advised parents to remain vigilant and pay close attention to their children’s safety and upbringing.