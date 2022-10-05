Sharjah to build new mosque by the beach

Low-cost food, discounted groceries and Sunday gaming tournaments take centre stage at this neighbourhood hub
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to build mosque serving Al Hirah Beach and the people in the area.
This was announced by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, through the "Direct Line" programme, via Sharjah Radio, showing an image of the location of Salem bin Abdullah Al Owais Mosque.
ALSO READ:
Low-cost food, discounted groceries and Sunday gaming tournaments take centre stage at this neighbourhood hub
Set your alarm before the city bursts into life and head down to these spots to catch a truly unforgettable sight
Those who are planning to visit the temple for the Dusshera festival are advised to pre-register, but walk-ins are also permitted
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The infant spent nearly ten months in paediatric intensive care before undergoing the rare procedure
Editors call for bridging gap in digital domains during Arab Media Forum
Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik — editor-in-chief of Saudi daily Al Jazirah and president of the Gulf Press Union — named Media Personality of the Year
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems