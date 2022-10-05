UAE

Sharjah to build new mosque by the beach

The ruler, Dr Sheikh Sultan, directed authorities to build the facility to serve the beachgoers

FILE. Al Hirah Beach.
FILE. Al Hirah Beach.

By WAM

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 6:12 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to build mosque serving Al Hirah Beach and the people in the area.

This was announced by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, through the "Direct Line" programme, via Sharjah Radio, showing an image of the location of Salem bin Abdullah Al Owais Mosque.

