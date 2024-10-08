Sharjah to establish 'healthy cities network' to boost residents’ well-being

Sharjah's Council approved the establishment of the Sharjah Healthy Cities Network on Tuesday in a meeting with the city's Council.

The first of its kind in the region, the network comes under the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and is an extension of Sharjah obtaining the title of a healthy city from the World Health Organisation.

The establishment has been approved with the aim of promoting healthy living and providing elements and facilities that serve all age groups and enhance their health.

The network aims to enhance optimal cooperation and coordination in implementing policies that support health and well-being, and implementing requirements and standards in all areas of Sharjah, which are in line with the World Health Organisation’s Healthy Cities Programme.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the Council's meeting held at the Ruler's office on Tuesday morning, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

Other discussions

During its weekly meeting, the Council discussed the latest developments in government work, reviewed reports on the work of government departments and agencies, and learned about the progress of development projects being implemented in various cities and regions.