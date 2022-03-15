Sharjah to connect Europe's young readers with Arab culture

Emirate is the first Arab city to be conferred the honour at Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Sharjah. Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 9:04 PM

Showcasing the vibrant culture of the Arab region, Sharjah is all set to unveil a rich programme as guest of honour (GoH) at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF), which runs from March 21 to 24. The emirate is the first Arab city to be conferred the honour in the BCBF’s 59-year history.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will be overseeing the emirate’s programme at the 59th edition of the book fair, aiming to bring the best of Emirati and Arab literature and culture to Italy and Europe.

With an impressive line-up of children’s book authors, illustrators and publishers from the UAE and the region, the emirate’s pavilion at the fair will also be turning the spotlight on leading initiatives designed to raise capable young generations that treasure books and literature.

Sharjah’s participation will offer Emirati and Arab publishing professionals, as well as the wider literary community, an opportunity for peer-to-peer networking and cross-cultural dialogue with global publishing professionals.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement, which reinforces the emirate’s reputation as a place that has held a book in one hand and a child in the other through its 50-year developmental journey,” said Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, the head of the Sharjah GoH delegation and chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), Sharjah.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the SBA, added: “Sharjah is going to Bologna not only with the intention of participating as the guest of honour in BCBF 2022, but to share Emirati and Arab culture with everyone in Italy. The emirate today leads a massive cultural project, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which has resulted in the formation of strong bridges of friendship and exchange between us and the world.”