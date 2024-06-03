'10 degrees cooler': Sharjah to build two new football stadiums on top of mountains

Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau/X

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 8:20 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:28 PM

Sharjah will soon have two new football stadiums on top of mountains.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday announced to build stadiums on high altitudes for Kalba Club and Khor Fakkan Club in order to ensure a 'humidity-free atmosphere' and improve playing conditions for the players.

The stadium for Kalba Club will be at 850 feet above sea level while that for the Khor Fakkan Club will be at 900 feet above sea level, the Sharjah Ruler said, adding there will be a temperature difference of about 10 degrees at the new stadiums.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel