Sharjah to build new nurseries, solve shortage in 2 months

All newly registered children in Sharjah nurseries will be given seats, the emirate's Ruler announced. To this end, new nurseries will be built and the capacity expanded.
Nurseries will have 446 additional seats provided during July and August, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah said.
Registration in government nurseries in Sharjah closed at 1,781 applicants, while only 1,335 seats are currently available.
The additional 446 seats would thus be provided during the next two months by building new nurseries, Sheikh Dr Sultan said.
The announcement came via the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
The Sharjah Ruler stressed that nurseries are equally important for safety and education. "The child in Sharjah nurseries learns from the beginning of his enrollment a very sophisticated curriculum, which we did not create alone; rather, partners from Europe work with us," he said.
Sheikh Dr Sultan reassured parents: “Do not be afraid, your child will get a seat.”
