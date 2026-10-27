Sharjah temporarily closes Dibba Al Hisn beach until further notice

The beach will remain closed until further notice, 'for maintenance and improvement work', it said

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 12:28 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn beach is temporarily closed, the region's municipality said in a notice on Tuesday.

The beach will remain closed until further notice "for maintenance and improvement work," it said.

Recommended For You

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

 

This notice comes after a series of beach closures were announced across emirates as authorities responded to an oil spill near the UAE's coastline.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

All beaches and coastal areas in the emirate have been temporarily closed until teams complete assessments, and identify safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said.

Authorities said an oil spill had taken place shortly after residents began reporting a 'foul smell'. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said that the odours "pose no health risk" to residents.

After the spill was detected, teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation to limit environmental impact, MOCCAE said.

The work took place in coordination with local and federal authorities.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

2

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

3

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

4

Dubai Run, 2 new Etihad Rail stations: 8 things residents can expect in November

5

UAE Lottery: Long-time resident wins Dh5 million 5 days before turning 60