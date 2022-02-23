Sharjah takes over 40 actions to become senior-friendly city

Changes are being made to outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation and housing, among others

Wed 23 Feb 2022

As many as 46 activities have been taken up by various Sharjah government institutions under the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme 2021-2023.

These activities are being carried out in outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, community support, and health services.

Sharjah authorities are keen to meet the criteria for joining the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Global Network of Age-friendly Cities and Communities, with the overall achievement rate in 2021 being 31 per cent.

By joining the WHO network, Sharjah seeks to empower the elderly, by effectively integrating them into the society, and providing them with adequate quality services as per global best practices, and raising society’s awareness of the demographic changes favourable to the elderly.

The Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme executive office works with various stakeholders and government and private institutions to promote creative ideas that contribute to the development of the overall environment surrounding the elderly, while making the best use of their capabilities and experience, and facilitating the best possible services to them.

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the executive office of Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme works to implement and consolidate human rights and principles for the elderly. The Ruler of Sharjah has been sparing no effort to provide decent livelihoods for all segments of society, putting Sharjah on the global map and leading by example.