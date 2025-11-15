  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

Sharjah: Sudanese publishing houses to be exempted from SIBF participation fees

The current edition of the popular cultural event ends on Saturday, November 15

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 2:22 PM

Updated: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 2:51 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah: Sudanese publishing houses to be exempted from SIBF participation fees

Sharjah: Sudanese publishing houses to be exempted from SIBF participation fees

UAE: Wishes of 54 chronically ill children fulfilled for nation's 54th Eid Al Etihad

UAE: Wishes of 54 chronically ill children fulfilled for nation's 54th Eid Al Etihad

Inside Dubai’s skyrocketing 'Mall Economy' and what’s fuelling it

Inside Dubai’s skyrocketing 'Mall Economy' and what’s fuelling it

Sudanese publishing houses will be exempted from fees required to participate in the forty-fourth edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The decision was taken following directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Recommended For You

Mbank and East & West International Group lead the future of real estate payments with AE Coin

Mbank and East & West International Group lead the future of real estate payments with AE Coin

Trump signs order to lower tariffs on beef, coffee, other goods

Trump signs order to lower tariffs on beef, coffee, other goods

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The current edition of the popular cultural event ends on Saturday, November 15.

The decision to exempt Sudanese publishing houses from participation fees also comes after follow-up of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority Board of Directors, the emirate's media office said on Saturday.

In comments on the decision, Sheikh Bodour said that the creation of knowledge should never stop, no matter how difficult the circumstances become, and that supporting Arab publishers in countries facing exceptional conditions is an essential part of Sharjah’s responsibility toward the Arab cultural landscape.

"We believe that Sudanese culture is an integral pillar of Arab identity, and through this initiative, we seek to provide greater space for Sudanese publishers to continue their mission and enhance their active presence in Arab book fairs," she added.

Sheikha Bodour also emphasized Sharjah's responsibility to safeguard the Arab cultural heritage and to empower creators from all sister nations, including Sudan, so that books remain a bridge connecting peoples and strengthening the region’s cultural identity.