Watch: Sharjah's Dh500-million project to drain stormwater is 70% complete

Sharjah's Mid-Line Drainage Project has reached the 70 per cent completion mark, it was announced on Wednesday, July 29, with authorities describing the line as one of the most significant efforts yet to tackle rainwater and groundwater drainage across key parts of the city.

The Dh500-million project stretches across densely populated neighbourhoods, targeting a problem that has long frustrated residents— water pooling on streets, in tunnels, and along main roads.

Once complete, the system will channel excess water directly into the sea, while also linking up with existing drainage networks to boost overall efficiency and reduce environmental damage from standing water.

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A permanent fix

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Public Works Department, said the project is a direct expression of the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build an emirate whose infrastructure keeps pace with its growth.

“This is not about temporary fixes. This project delivers a lasting solution to water accumulation in critical areas,” Al Suwaidi said.

He pointed to the urgency behind the initiative, noting that climate change and increasingly heavy rainfall in recent years have made a robust drainage system not just desirable, but essential.

Watch this video shared by Sharjah Media Office of the ongoing works at the project's site:

Al Suwaidi credited the project’s depth and precision to the direct backing of the Ruler, as well as the close oversight of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council whose push for Sharjah to lead on sustainable urban infrastructure has shaped every phase of the work.

Beyond drainage, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion during the rainy season, cut accident risks on flooded roads, protect building foundations from rising groundwater, and bring down the government’s costs for emergency operations and maintenance when storms hit.

Residents welcome the change

For many Sharjah residents, the project’s progress is welcome news. Community members said they have watched water accumulate in their neighbourhoods year after year and see the drainage network as long overdue.

They praised the Ruler’s commitment to development that directly improves daily life for both Emiratis and the emirate’s large expatriate community and said the government’s decision to address the root cause of flooding, rather than respond to it after storms, signals a shift in how infrastructure challenges are handled.

Residents surveyed on the project agreed it will do more than keep streets dry. By strengthening the emirate’s infrastructure backbone, they said, it will support business continuity, protect property, and raise the overall quality of life across Sharjah’s diverse districts.