Sharjah starts providing 417 homes with power, water-saving technologies

A Dh20-million initiative to upgrade Sharjah homes with modern energy and water-saving technologies has entered its third phase, the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced.

The third phase includes 417 homes in the emirate: 233 in Sharjah City, 70 in Khor Fakkan, 108 in Kalba, and 6 in the Central Region.

Technical teams have sent text messages to beneficiaries and contacted them to schedule inspection visits and install conservation devices and tools, said Majid Huraimel Al Shamsi, Director of the General Directorate of Institutional Support at Sewa.

The conservation drive, which was launched under the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, included installing a total of 134,186 tools and devices for conserving electricity and water to date.

Al Shamsi said that the first phase of the initiative, which covered 3,916 homes, involved installing 60,263 devices and tools for electricity conservation, and 23,482 for water conservation.

It achieved a 40% reduction in lighting consumption in participating homes and a 63% reduction in water consumption compared to the replaced equipment.