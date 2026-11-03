Bus services, free boat transport, more parking announced for Sharjah book fair

Three daily bus services will connect Dubai and Ajman to the fair, while shuttle buses will ferry visitors from additional parking areas to Expo Centre Sharjah.

Visitors heading to the Sharjah International Book Fair will have access to daily buses from Dubai and Ajman, free boat rides and additional free parking, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced.

The transport services will operate throughout the fair, giving residents of Sharjah and neighbouring emirates more options to reach Expo Centre Sharjah.

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Buses from Dubai and Ajman

Buses will depart daily from Etisalat Metro Station in Dubai and City Centre Ajman, with three trips from each location:

• To the fair: 9am, 1pm and 5pm

• Return trips: Noon, 4pm and 9pm

Return services will depart from Expo Centre Sharjah for both locations.

Free boat rides

Visitors can also travel to the fair on free daily boat services from Sharjah Aquarium Station and Al Qasba Station.

Where to park

Additional free parking will be available along the road from Expo Centre Sharjah towards the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Shuttle buses will connect these parking areas to the venue.

Visitors can also use the Expo Centre’s existing parking facilities and multi-storey car park.

Driving to the venue

Motorists travelling within Sharjah can reach the venue via Al Taawun Street or Corniche Street. Those arriving via Al Ittihad Street can use the Al Taawun Tunnel interchange.

Drivers coming from Dubai can take the Al Nahda interchange towards Al Taawun Street, then continue along Corniche Street to Expo Centre Sharjah.