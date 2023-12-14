Sharjah shopping festival: Discounts, entertainment, and prizes roll out from Dec 15

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 10:04 PM

Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023, the annual promotional and entertainment event organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is set to launch on Friday (Dec 15) across the Emirate of Sharjah under the slogan "Smile for the Promotions, Smile for Shopping".

Numerous Sharjah shopping centres and retail stores are slated to participate in the activities, which will continue to January 20, 2024.

The opening festivities will kick off at City Centre Al Zahia, followed by an agenda packed with numerous marketing activities and entertainment programmes, organised in cooperation with the Shopping Centre Sector Working Group and in coordination with several of the emirate's government departments and agencies.

In addition, the event will feature promotions and major discounts on an array of products, goods, and top brands.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions aims to boost Sharjah's tourism and marketing appeal by setting up several events based on three essential elements: shopping, entertainment, and big profits.

The event offers shoppers an impressive bundle of valuable prizes and gifts supplied by shopping centres, central markets, and retail stores spread throughout the emirate, in addition to sweepstakes and major discounts on products, clothing, perfumes, electronics, home appliances, kitchenware, outdoor equipment, and other items.

This year, Sharjah Shopping Promotions will feature heritage and folklore festivities at Sahara Centre, City Centre Al Zahia, and Mega Mall to enrich the shopping experience of Sharjah residents and visitors. Central Souk, Oasis Mall, and Al Majaz Amphitheatre will also host a special lineup of activities designed just for children and families, while winter festivities will be staged at unique destinations, attractions, and some of Sharjah's famous premium shopping centres.

