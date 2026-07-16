Sheikha Bodour receives Italy's Order of Merit at Sharjah's Al Bait Al Westi

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Unesco Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, has been awarded the officer rank of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, one of Italy’s highest national honours, in recognition of her longstanding efforts to strengthen cultural relations between Italy and the UAE.

The official honouring ceremony took place at Al Bait Al Westi in Sharjah on July 13, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The insignia and diploma were presented to Sheikha Bodour on behalf of the Italian President by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

The distinction was awarded following the ambassador’s recommendation, recognising Sheikha Bodour’s sustained contribution to advancing cultural, educational and literary cooperation between the two nations.

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Following the ceremony, Sheikha Bodour accompanied Ambassador Fanara and led guests on a tour of Al Bait Al Westi, the restored heritage home that has been repurposed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) as a cultural and events venue in the heart of Sharjah.

Accepting the honour, Sheikha Bodour said books have always served as bridges between people and cultures, crediting her father, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for instilling in her the belief that cultural dialogue creates understanding and lasting peace.

She described the recognition from Italy as a distinction she accepted “with deep gratitude and humility,” adding that it would encourage her to continue expanding cultural exchange by bringing more Italian literature to Arab readers and introducing more Arab voices to readers in Italy.

Among her recent contributions to cultural exchange is the Italian translation of her children’s book The House of Wisdom, which introduces young readers to the history and achievements of Arab and Islamic civilisation through an accessible narrative.

Ambassador Fanara praised Sheikha Bodour’s role in strengthening ties with Italy, particularly through literature and publishing. He also highlighted her support for the reconstruction of the historic Giannino Stoppani children’s bookshop in Bologna and emphasised the importance of cultural investment in sustaining the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the UAE.

“Our strong and deep bilateral relations would be short-sighted and, in a way, meaningless for our future generations if we had not invested so much in culture,” Fanara said, noting that books, university exchanges, exhibitions and the arts have deepened mutual understanding between the two countries.

About the Order of Merit

Established in 1951 by Italy’s second President, Luigi Einaudi, the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic is the country’s highest-ranking national honour. It recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions in fields including literature, the arts, education, public service, philanthropy, humanitarian work and distinguished civilian or military service.

The award acknowledges more than two decades of Sheikha Bodour’s work in promoting books, education and culture as tools for international cooperation.

As President of the American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, she has championed education, publishing and cultural exchange while helping position Sharjah as a global hub for literature and the publishing industry.

She also became the first Arab woman elected President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), where she led international efforts to promote freedom to publish, equitable access to knowledge and greater inclusivity across the global publishing sector.

As founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, Sheikha Bodour has played a key role in developing children’s publishing in the Arab world while establishing organisations including the Emirates Publishers Association, the UAE Board on Books for Young People, Knowledge Without Borders and PublisHer, a global platform supporting women in publishing.

Her wider humanitarian efforts include advocating for the Marrakesh Treaty through the International Publishers Association to improve access to books for people with visual impairments, supporting the restoration of Beirut’s public libraries following the 2020 port explosion, and expanding access to books for underserved children worldwide through the Kalimat Foundation.

The recognition also reflects the growing cultural partnership between Italy and the UAE, underpinned by a shared commitment to education, creativity, publishing and dialogue as pathways to greater international understanding.