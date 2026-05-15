Sharjah shares safety guidelines for residents as UAE enters summer season
Storm Centre reported that El Niño is likely to begin between May and July 2026, with an estimated 61 per cent chance of persisting through the end of the year
- PUBLISHED: Fri 15 May 2026, 10:04 PM
With temperatures rising across the UAE and the summer season well into swing, authorities in Sharjah have given residents several safety measures. The guidelines include car maintenance-related instructions and advice related to children's safety.
The UAE and the wider Gulf region could be heading for a hotter, more humid summer, as early indicators point to the possible return of the El Niño climate phenomenon later this year, KT reported earlier this year.
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Storm Centre reported that El Niño is likely to begin between May and July 2026, with an estimated 61 per cent chance of persisting through the end of the year.
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The account cited updates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with projections from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the North American Multi-Model Ensemble.
Here are the guidelines issued by Sharjah Civil Defence:
Do not leave children inside vehicles, as rapidly increasing temperatures can put their lives at risk.
Do not leave flammable materials inside vehicles, such as aerosol cans, as they may explode.
Carry out regular maintenance of air conditioning and cooling systems to reduce malfunctions or fire risks.
Avoid overloading electrical circuits caused by operating too many devices at once.
Ensure the safety of electrical wiring and connections.
Pay attention to any unusual signs such as strange smells, sounds, or power outages.
Avoid direct exposure to sunlight for long periods, especially during peak hours.
Do not leave children unattended around swimming pools.
Be aware of slipping hazards around pools due to wet surfaces.
Follow safe storage practices for materials, especially flammable substances, in warehouses.
Store gas cylinders in well-ventilated areas away from heat sources.
Ensure fire alarm and firefighting systems are operational and regularly maintained.