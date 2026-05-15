Sharjah shares safety guidelines for residents as UAE enters summer season

With temperatures rising across the UAE and the summer season well into swing, authorities in Sharjah have given residents several safety measures. The guidelines include car maintenance-related instructions and advice related to children's safety.

The UAE and the wider Gulf region could be heading for a hotter, more humid summer, as early indicators point to the possible return of the El Niño climate phenomenon later this year, KT reported earlier this year.

Storm Centre reported that El Niño is likely to begin between May and July 2026, with an estimated 61 per cent chance of persisting through the end of the year.

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The account cited updates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with projections from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the North American Multi-Model Ensemble.

Here are the guidelines issued by Sharjah Civil Defence: