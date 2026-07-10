Sharjah announces bill payment extensions, instalment plans for tourism businesses

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced a bunch of relief measures for tourism establishments in the emirate, including extended utility bill payment deadlines, fee waivers and flexible payment plans.

The initiative is aimed at boosting the sustainability and competitiveness of the emirate's tourism sector while creating a more attractive environment for investors.

Among the key measures is an one-month extension for paying utility bills. Tourism businesses will also be able to pay their consumption bills in instalments, while penalties for service disconnections will be waived for three months.

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Here's the full list of measures announced:

Utility bill payment extension: Tourism establishments will receive an additional one-month extension to pay utility bills. Flexible payment options: Businesses can opt for instalment plans for consumption bills. Disconnection penalty waiver: Service disconnection penalties will be waived for three months. New account support: Security deposits for new utility accounts can be paid in four instalments. Fee exemptions: Tourism establishments will be exempt from plan approval fees for three months. Extended connection deadlines: Projects can receive extended deadlines for utility service connections without additional charges. Reduced costs for inactive properties: Service fees for inactive meters at hotels and tourism facilities will be suspended. Serviced apartment support: Investors can disconnect utilities from unoccupied serviced apartment units. Maintenance fee instalments: Businesses can pay electrical maintenance permit fees through instalment plans. Bank transfer support: SEWA will cover bank transfer charges for utility bill payments made through bank transfers for three months.

Dr Hussein Askar, Director of the Customer Services Department, said the measures are designed to support tourism businesses, improve service flexibility and reinforce Sharjah's position as an attractive destination for tourism investment.