Sharjah forms committee to combat residential violations

Sharjah has formed a new committee to tackle random housing practices and residential violations across the emirate. Several government entities will together coordinate inspections, monitor properties and ensure landlords and tenants comply with housing regulations.

The decision was issued by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) during a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SEC.

The committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs and will include representatives from Sharjah Municipality, the Public Prosecution, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), and Sharjah Economic Development Department.

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It will work to unify monitoring and inspection procedures across Sharjah’s cities while strengthening coordination between the government entities responsible for housing and related services.

Its responsibilities will include monitoring the condition and use of properties and residential units and ensuring landlords and tenants comply with applicable requirements and regulations.

The initiative is aimed at preventing housing practices that breach regulations and addressing violations before legal measures and penalties are imposed on those responsible.

The decision also sets out legal provisions governing the committee’s responsibilities, membership term, periodic reporting and regulatory decisions, as well as when the decision will come into force.

During the meeting, the Council also reviewed the launch of the fifth season of Sharjah Safari, which is home to more than 120 animal species and over 50,000 animals.

Officials reviewed efforts to improve tours, interactive activities, visitor services and seasonal events, as well as the employment of Emirati staff from the local community to guide visitors and provide information about the animals and their habitats.

The Council was also briefed on Sharjah Safari’s breeding programme, which has recorded more than 150 new births, including rare animal species. The programme forms part of wider efforts to protect wildlife, preserve natural habitats and promote biodiversity and environmental awareness in the emirate.