Sharjah schools urged to involve parents early for better child development

“Withholding information out of hesitation or fear creates greater risk. Early dialogue helps us prevent rather than react,” an expert said

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 2:37 PM

Schools should engage families from the very first sign of a student’s behavioural or academic challenge, rather than waiting until problems escalate, experts and officials said during a panel at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025).

The session, titled “Family and Education… A Partnership to Shape the Future,” organised by the Sharjah Emirate Advisory Council. It brought together members of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), education specialists, and sociologists to discuss how stronger coordination between schools and homes can support children’s wellbeing and success.

Dr Alaa Al Taie, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Sharjah, said a child’s ability to express emotions and handle challenges begins with the environment at home — but schools play a critical role in recognising early signs.

“The family is the foundation, but it also needs empowerment, educational, social, and communicative,” she said. “Schools must reach out to families at the first indication of a problem, not when it’s too late. We cannot solve an issue without parental involvement.”

Members of the Sharjah Consultative Council agreed that transparency between schools and parents must become a norm.
Dr Ahmed Saleh Al Naqbi noted that when teachers hesitate to share concerns, vital information about students’ wellbeing can be lost.

“If certain behaviours or challenges appear among students, schools must communicate openly with families,” he said. “Withholding information out of hesitation or fear creates greater risk. Early dialogue helps us prevent rather than react.”

Echoing this, Saeed Matar Al Tuniji, Chairman of the Family Affairs Committee at the SCC, said that collaboration between home and school lays the groundwork for future generations.

“When we speak about children, we are really talking about the future,” he said. “If we build the right foundation now, we raise individuals who are prepared to face life’s challenges. The role of families, educators, and even the media must continue together.”

Al Tuniji also touched on the influence of technology and artificial intelligence in children’s lives, urging families and schools to educate students about safe and balanced use.

“We live in a world surrounded by technology. Students use AI and online tools daily, so there must be guidance, awareness, and monitoring from both parents and schools,” he said. “Protecting students online requires shared responsibility.

Now in its 44th edition, the Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), continues to serve as one of the largest cultural events in the region. This year’s theme, “Tales of Letters,” celebrates reading, education, and dialogue across disciplines — with more than 2,000 publishers and hundreds of sessions featuring writers, educators, and experts from around the world.

To make access easier for visitors, the SBA expanded transport services in coordination with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), introducing new bus and marine routes linking Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman to the Expo Centre Sharjah.