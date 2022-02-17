Sharjah Safari opens: Incredible video shows how animal reserve offers an African experience

Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat has been buying Big Tickets for over a year
UAE1 day ago
A new video captures the just-opened Sharjah Safari in all its glory.
Featuring aerial shots, the video shows how Sharjah managed to recreate a typical African safari in the oasis town of Al Dhaid.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the park earlier today and took a tour.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, shared a video that captures how the attraction has recreated an African setting in a UAE desert.
It shows giraffes roaming majestically in its enclosure, while a rhino family spends quality time with each other, sipping from a lake in theirs! 4X4 vehicles take visitors right into the heart of all the safari action.
"His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah gifts the region with a unique touristic destination: Sharjah Safari, the biggest in the world outside of Africa. We will experience the wonders of Africa from the heart of Al Dhaid in Sharjah," Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed posted on Twitter.
Said to be the world's largest safari outside Africa, the attraction is home to 120 species of animals and over 100,000 African trees.
ALSO READ:
Lakes and greenery have been carved out on an 8sqkm space in the middle of the desert.
Open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on all days of the week, there are multiple categories of tickets. Rates begin from Dh40 for a walking tour, and go up to Dh275 for a luxury trip in a private vehicle.
- sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Golandaz Ahmad Shaukat has been buying Big Tickets for over a year
UAE1 day ago
Sacha Jafri’s original work will be placed on the surface of the moon, initiating the release of a five-series NFT Charitable Collection.
UAE2 days ago
Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to respond to suspicious phone calls, texts or emails
UAE2 days ago
Range of promotional offers agricultural supplies, especially seeds, fertilisers, greenhouse equipment, farming equipment
UAE2 days ago
IIM alumni makes enormous contributions, both social and economic, to the UAE and India.
UAE2 days ago
In today’s interconnected world, keeping abreast of the latest happenings gives one a cutting edge over others, and this is exactly why KT will always be part of its readers’ daily routines
UAE2 days ago
Reports say the cooperation between the two countries marks a political and economic milestone
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today
UAE2 days ago