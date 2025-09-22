Photos: Sharjah Safari announces rare birth of ring-tailed lemur twins on opening day

Sharjah Safari, the largest safari outside Africa, opened its fifth season on Sunday with the announcement of two new animal births. The park recorded the arrival of its fifth African Savannah elephant calf and, for the first time, ring-tailed lemur twins.

The safari, operated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, said its veterinary and nutrition teams monitored the elephant calf and its mother from birth. The African Savannah elephant is considered a keystone species whose survival is important to ecosystem balance.

The ring-tailed lemur, native to Madagascar, is listed globally as endangered. The safari described the birth of twins as a rare occurrence.

In addition to the new births, Sharjah Safari reported 184 births of birds and mammals during the second quarter of 2025. The park currently hosts 151 species, including giraffes, lions, elephants, rhinos, and rare birds.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, said, “The new season extends Sharjah Safari’s legacy of achievements, where every birth is a testament to the success of our breeding and care programs. These results highlight the ecological balance we strive to achieve and the tireless efforts of our dedicated veterinarians, nutritionists, and environmental experts.”

Al Suwaidi added that the safari serves as both a recreational destination and an educational platform, offering families and students opportunities to learn about biodiversity and conservation.

Sharjah Safari is open daily from 8.30am to 6pm with gold, silver, and bronze ticket packages available.