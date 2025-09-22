  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.2°C

Photos: Sharjah Safari announces rare birth of ring-tailed lemur twins on opening day

The park also recorded the arrival of its fifth African Savannah elephant calf

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 12:50 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Seven-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

UAE: Seven-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

Dubai flights: Emirates cancels several flights ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa landfall

Dubai flights: Emirates cancels several flights ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa landfall

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

Sharjah Safari, the largest safari outside Africa, opened its fifth season on Sunday with the announcement of two new animal births. The park recorded the arrival of its fifth African Savannah elephant calf and, for the first time, ring-tailed lemur twins.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'India will win the match': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla ahead of Pakistan clash

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Pakistan team cancel press conference ahead of India match

thumb-image

British couple freed by Taliban after nearly 8 months arrives back in UK

thumb-image

Israel says Allenby Crossing between Jordan, West Bank to remain closed on Sunday

thumb-image

UAE weather: Temperatures to dip; fair to partly cloudy skies ahead

 

The safari, operated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, said its veterinary and nutrition teams monitored the elephant calf and its mother from birth. The African Savannah elephant is considered a keystone species whose survival is important to ecosystem balance.

The ring-tailed lemur, native to Madagascar, is listed globally as endangered. The safari described the birth of twins as a rare occurrence.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to the new births, Sharjah Safari reported 184 births of birds and mammals during the second quarter of 2025. The park currently hosts 151 species, including giraffes, lions, elephants, rhinos, and rare birds.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, said, “The new season extends Sharjah Safari’s legacy of achievements, where every birth is a testament to the success of our breeding and care programs. These results highlight the ecological balance we strive to achieve and the tireless efforts of our dedicated veterinarians, nutritionists, and environmental experts.”

Al Suwaidi added that the safari serves as both a recreational destination and an educational platform, offering families and students opportunities to learn about biodiversity and conservation.

Sharjah Safari is open daily from 8.30am to 6pm with gold, silver, and bronze ticket packages available.