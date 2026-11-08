Exile, unfulfilled love: Sharjah Ruler writes 19th-century sheikh's tale in 5 days

A 19th-century Al Qasimi sheikh's extraordinary journey through exile, imprisonment, governance and a love story that never reached its intended ending is the subject of a new historical novel by the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said he completed Al Julanda Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi in just five days, with the book taking half a day to print, as he launched and signed copies of the work at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Saturday.

The story begins with Khalid being removed from power in Sharjah. Following his father's instructions, he leaves the city in search of his childhood love, hoping to reunite with her.

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Instead, the journey takes him through a succession of unexpected adventures, including migration, imprisonment, governance and pearl diving.

His journey spans 38 years and takes him between Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Khasab, Muscat and Lengeh, against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf's turbulent 19th-century political and maritime history.

Combining historical documentation with fiction, the five-chapter book explores the political, social and maritime life of the Arabian Gulf during the 19th century, bringing to life a period marked by shifting power, personal ambitions and unexpected turns of fate.

One episode recounts how Khalid plunged into rough waters off Muscat to rescue a stranger who was close to drowning. Without knowing the man's identity or background, he removed his weapons and clothes before entering the sea and fighting the waves to bring him safely ashore.

The novel also follows his enduring love for Amina bint Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohsen Al Zain. The two were separated when Amina married Sheikh Saeed bin Qadhib Al Qasimi, ruler of Lengeh. Years later, after her husband's death, Khalid hoped to marry her, but she died before they could reunite.

Khalid was an uncommon name within the Al Qasimi family at the time. His mother chose it in honour of the celebrated Islamic military commander Khalid bin Al Waleed, known as the Sword of Allah, whose courage and military achievements made him one of the most renowned figures in Islamic history.

He would later become better known by the name Al Julanda, given to him during childhood by Mahra bint Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, his father's wife who helped raise him. She named him after Al Julanda Al Azdi, an ancient Omani king, reflecting her Omani ancestry. The title eventually became so closely associated with him that his original name was almost forgotten. Published by Al Qasimi Publications, the novel takes name from this title

Speaking at the launch, the Sharjah Ruler described historical fiction as a way of communicating historical facts through storytelling, complementing academic research, historical investigation, poetry and short stories.

He said he deliberately keeps his novels short to encourage people to read despite their daily responsibilities. He also explained that shorter literary works often follow major scholarly projects, helping readers become familiar with different forms of cultural expression, including fiction and theatre.

The latest publication brings his total number of published works to 219, spanning history, research, literature, fiction and theatre.

He stressed that historical accounts should be grounded in authentic documents rather than relying solely on existing written narratives, saying original records and manuscripts can help correct the historical record.

He also encouraged university students and young researchers to study original historical documents, revealing that he has hundreds of thousands of records available to support academic research.

The launch was attended by Sharjah Deputy Ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Sharjah Book Authority chairperson Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, among other officials and cultural figures.