'Don't brag with fancy cars': Sharjah Ruler advises youth to avoid debts

Young people should focus on pursuing education, starting a family and building their careers and future rather than chasing expensive fancy cars and taking on debts and instalments, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has said on Wednesday which marks International Youth Day.

“Don’t burden yourself with a car you cannot afford and get caught up in instalments, debts and other financial commitments,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said on the direct line, urging young people to move away from such “bragging” and "come back down to earth".

"Take things easy.. In two or three years, I want you to be able to afford a Cadillac or a Mercedes. I don’t want you to deprive yourself or be stingy with yourself. But you’ve only just started out. I want this person to be able to build a family and have a home.

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In his voice message, the Sharjah Ruler pointed out to the importance of better education in career development. He said: "You’ll notice that when it comes to jobs, if someone earns a diploma, we promote them. A diploma, a higher diploma, a master’s degree, a PHD, all of these qualifications help you advance in your career."

He urged young people to remain committed to education, describing knowledge as the means to professional advancement. "We advise youth to hold on to education because it is the means that qualifies you to progress in your career. We wish you all the best," he concluded by saying.

The royal's remarks come as the world marks International Youth Day on August 12, shedding light on issues that affect young people and their role in society.

His advice to the yourh come as Sharjah continues to expand its focus on education across different stages, with the emirate this year announcing plans to establish Early Childhood Centres that will bring nurseries and kindergartens together under one facility. The initiative was announced alongside an approved government nursery enrolment plan for the 2026–2027 academic year, which provides for an 18 per cent increase in admissions from the previous year.

The new centres are intended to address gaps in the transition from nursery to kindergarten, with children from nurseries without kindergarten sections able to enrol in government schools until the new facilities are completed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Dr Sultan approved 470 scholarships for students from various countries to enroll at Al Qasimia University during the 2026-2027 academic year.

By attracting students from all around the globe, the initiative enables them to study in an integrated academic environment that combines quality education with tolerant Islamic values and openness to cultures.

The scholarships are available to students admitted to the university’s five undergraduate colleges: the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Economics and Management, the College of Communication, and the College of Holy Quran.