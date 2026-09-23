Sharjah Ruler settles debts totalling over Dh17.8 million in 82 cases

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the settlement of debts in 82 cases worth Dh17,859,829, as part of efforts to ease financial burdens on citizens and support family stability.

The directive is aimed at helping resolve outstanding financial obligations and supporting affected families, in line with the Ruler’s directives to provide citizens with a decent standard of living.

The latest debt settlement comes as Sharjah continues to introduce measures aimed at strengthening financial and social support for citizens.

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Earlier this month, Sheikh Sultan approved raising the monthly dignified-living allowance to Dh20,000 for Sharjah Government employees and other groups. The decision, which took effect in September, carries an annual cost of more than Dh1.187 billion.

The measures include raising the minimum dignified-living allowance for 6,652 families receiving social assistance from the Sharjah Government, at an annual cost of about Dh195.1 million. The allowance for 2,251 Sharjah Government retirees was also increased, at an annual cost of about Dh113.1 million.

A further 5,300 citizens who retired from entities outside the Sharjah Government and receive supplementary grants are also covered by the measures, at an annual cost of Dh159 million. In addition, 17,776 Sharjah Government employees are set to benefit from the increase, with the annual cost exceeding Dh720 million.

The September measures followed other social-support initiatives announced by the Sharjah Ruler earlier this year.

In January, Sheikh Sultan approved raising monthly social support to Dh17,500 for 4,237 cases registered with the Sharjah Social Services Department, at an annual cost of Dh404.9 million. The beneficiaries included 3,126 elderly people, 134 widows, 877 divorced women and 100 low-income individuals.

The January decision also covered 560 employment requests and 672 housing rent cases, as well as follow-up on housing construction applications across Sharjah.

The latest debt settlement adds to these measures aimed at addressing the financial needs of citizens and supporting families across the emirate.