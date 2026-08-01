When Sharjah Ruler helped save damaged ancient Armenian church from collapse

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is known to be committed to preserving cultural heritage. However, many UAE residents may not be aware of how he contributes to the cause beyond the nation's borders.

An Armenian monastery that was once on the brink of collapse, managed to reopen its doors to the public after a significant donation by Sheikh Dr Sultan.

Perched spectacularly amid thickly forested mountains about 100 kilometres north-east of Yerevan, the Haghartsin Monastery is a masterpiece of medieval Armenian ecclesiastical architecture.

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Founded in the 10th century, the complex which includes three churches and once housed about 250 monks survived attacks from invaders and anti-religious campaigns under Soviet rule.

However, after weathering those storms and suffering severe damage from earthquakes, decades of neglect meant the complex looked headed for collapse. Plants twisted through ancient stone walls, and deep cracks threatened to send the buildings tumbling.

Fortuitous visit

The monastery’s fate changed during a fortuitous visit from Sheikh Dr Sultan in 2005. The Sharjah Ruler had been invited to Armenia by former president Robert Kocharian on a trip set up by the Armenian business community in the emirate.

Following the visit, Sheikh Dr Sultan generously offered to finance the complete renovation of the complex, donating an estimated $1.7 million (Dh6.2 million) towards the restoration efforts.

Meticulous restoration

The extensive conservation project, carried out between 2008 and 2013, was meticulous in its execution. The work strengthened the monastery’s foundations, repaired damaged walls and floors, upgraded drainage and utility systems, and improved access by building a new road up to the site.

Crucially, the restoration preserved the integrity of the original medieval complex, which includes the 10th-century St. Gregory church and a unique refectory hall supported by 12 columns symbolising the Disciples of Christ.

On October 19, 2013, the fully refurbished structure was inaugurated in a solemn ceremony attended by Armenian officials and representatives from Sharjah.

Fostering interfaith harmony

The restoration of the Haghartsin Monastery stands as a powerful symbol of tolerance and cross-cultural respect.

Armenia, considered the oldest Christian country in the world, shares a unique bond with the UAE. Sharjah boasts a thriving Armenian community and is home to the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, constructed on land donated by Sheikh Dr Sultan and inaugurated in 1998.

Today, the Haghartsin Monastery remains an active place of worship and a popular destination for tourists, serving as a lasting legacy of the Sharjah Ruler’s vision for cultural preservation.