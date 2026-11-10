Sharjah Ruler raises marriage grant salary ceiling to Dh50,000 from Dh30,000

To ease the financial burdens associated with marriage, Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, directed an increase in the salary eligibility ceiling for marriage grants provided by the Ruler's Court, extending eligibility to individuals earning Dh50,000 or less. The previous eligibility limit was at Dh30,000.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Dr Sultan, who is also member of the Supreme Council, in response to a caller’s request on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

Sharjah has introduced several initiatives to support young Emiratis wishing to get married and help them start a family. Last year, the emirate introduced a marriage leave for employees in government agencies, who will be eligible for eight days of leave. The Sharjah government also approved "care leave" for female employees who give birth to a sick or disabled child requiring continuous care.The leave, which begins after the completion of maternity leave, may be extended annually for up to three years.

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Earlier on Tuesday, November 10, Sharjah approved a new housing support allocation for 1,100 citizen families across the emirate who meet the eligibility criteria, under a directive of Sheikh Dr Sultan. The allocation comprises 500 families in the loan category: 290 in Sharjah City, 35 in the Central Region, 75 in Khor Fakkan, 65 in Kalba and 35 in Dibba Al Hisn.