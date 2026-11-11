Sharjah Ruler raises marriage, furniture grants in response to rising cost of living

The move comes a day after the leader increased the marriage grant salary ceiling to Dh50,000

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 4:54 PM
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Sharjah's Ruler on November 11 directed the government to increase the marriage grant to Dh30,000 and the furniture assistance to Dh30,000. This directive takes effect from the date of its issuance.

The move comes a day after the leader directed that the salary eligibility requirement be amended to stipulate that applicants must earn a monthly salary of less than Dh50,000. The directive took effect on Tuesday itself.

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The salary eligibility requirement was amended in accordance with Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah's recent grant to increase the salaries of Sharjah Government employees.

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This ensures that the eligibility criteria for both forms of assistance reflect salary levels following the increase.

The leader's directives to increase the value of both grants also respond to rising prices and the resulting increase in the cost of living.

This measure aims to alleviate the costs of marriage and home furnishing for beneficiaries of housing assistance from the Sharjah Housing Department, while helping families meet their needs and enhancing their stability.

These directives reflect the leader's continued commitment to addressing the needs of families and enhancing the support provided to them in response to changing living conditions, thereby improving their quality of life.

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