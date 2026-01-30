Sharjah Ruler becomes first Arab to receive Portugal’s highest cultural award

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was conferred the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões (Grande Colar da Ordem de Camões), becoming the first Arab figure to receive the highest sovereign cultural honour in Portugal.

The award was conferred during a ceremony hosted by the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon. Sheikh Dr Sultan was honoured for his “global standing as one of the most prominent figures in culture, thought, and cross-cultural dialogue.”

Addressing Sheikh Dr Sultan, President de Sousa said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Portugal this year, I can think of no better way to mark this occasion than by honouring your enlightened, distinguished and open personality, and by recognising your valuable contribution to dialogue between cultures, founded on deep intellectual dedication, mutual respect and shared empathy.”

De Sousa talked about the shared personal commitment he and Sheikh Sultan hold towards advancing cultural dialogue and strengthening trust and understanding between cultures. He particularly cited Sharjah’s enduring ties with the University of Coimbra that awarded Sheikh Sultan an honorary doctorate way back in 2018 in recognition of his scholarly, literary, cultural and humanitarian contributions, as well as his research on the Portuguese presence in Asia and the Middle East.

“Future generations will continue to benefit from this enduring intellectual and cultural exchange,” noted de Sousa, adding this February, Portugal will be the Guest of Honour at the Sharjah Heritage Days.

‘Openness and respect for knowledge’

Sheikh Dr Sultan, for his part, deeply expressed his happiness at the honour, highlighting its significance and the role of culture in building bridges between peoples.

“I am pleased to receive this honour from Your Excellency and value it deeply, for it carries sincere meaning from a nation distinguished by its rich scientific and cultural history, and from a people known for their openness and respect for knowledge,” said Sheikh Dr Sultan, adding: “Each time I visit Portugal, I feel as though I am standing before a living history, the history of relations between this country and the nations of the Arab Gulf in particular.”

“Through Your Excellency and this warm and generous reception, I see how history can be guided toward a new course of cooperation and constructive partnership. When I reflect upon this history today, I see a past that culture has honoured, a present of cooperation that culture has built, and a future to which culture gives hope, a future worthy of our children,” Sheikh Sultan added.

“For this reason, I take pride in this honour being associated with Arab culture, with the cultural vision of the UAE, and with the cultural path adopted by Sharjah, a path founded on a firm conviction that culture is a necessity, and that its absence comes at a great cost,” the Ruler of Sharjah continued.

Dialogue between civilisations

Sheikh Dr Sultan thanked the Portuguese Republic for its engagement with world cultures and its belief in dialogue between civilisations. He said: “Thank you for opening your nation to the cultures and knowledge of the world, and for affirming that dialogue between civilisations is not a luxury, but a human necessity.

“Culture is not a legacy we merely preserve, but a bridge we build with others. Our shared cultural and intellectual journey will continue, God willing, and we are committed to strengthening it in ways that benefit both sides and expand horizons of learning and partnership for future generations,” Sheikh Dr Sultan underscored.

The Sharjah Ruler is the first Arab figure to receive this prestigious order since its establishment. The Grand Collar of the Order of Camões is awarded by the President of the Portuguese Republic by sovereign decree and bears the name of the Portuguese poet Luís de Camões, a central figure in Portugal’s cultural identity. It honours exceptional individuals who have left a lasting mark on culture and advanced dialogue between peoples through language, literature, and thought.

Sheikh Dr Sultan is a known thinker, writer, historian, and literary figure who has published nearly 200 works, many of which have been translated into more than 20 languages. His publications span the historical, literary, cultural, and theatrical fields and include significant scholarly research and corrections of historical inaccuracies.

The awarding ceremony on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), alongside senior officials, cultural figures, and media representatives.