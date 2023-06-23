Sharjah Ruler orders release of 390 inmates on occasion of Eid Al Adha

Orders are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 390 inmates from the Sharjah's Punishment and Correctional Institutions, who were convicted in various cases.
The noble gesture comes on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
It is common practice for Rulers of each of the emirates to pardon inmates during significant occasions
Sheikh Saud expresses his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society
