Sharjah Ruler orders release of 390 inmates on occasion of Eid Al Adha

The UAE President earlier ordered the release of 988 prisoners on the same occasion

File photo

By WAM Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:00 PM

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 390 inmates from the Sharjah's Punishment and Correctional Institutions, who were convicted in various cases.

The noble gesture comes on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

ALSO READ: