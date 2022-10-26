Sharjah Ruler orders protection of Al Luluiya, Al Zubarah beaches

Officials have also asked residents to always get off their vehicle at pedestrian crossings
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) to implement water diversions to protect Al Luluiya and Al Zubarah beaches in Khorfakkan from erosion caused by water flow in valleys in the future.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also ordered SRTA to build a road extending from the entrance of Al Zubarah through the heritage area to Al Zubarah Beach.
The Sharjah Ruler's directives were announced by SRTA Chairman Yousef Khamis Al Othmani.
ALSO READ:
Officials have also asked residents to always get off their vehicle at pedestrian crossings
'We all got scared. No one thought it was a joke or a prank,' says head of customer service team
Civil defence advises bystanders, residents to stay away
The draw has produced 29 multi-millionaires over the last two years, nine of whom won this year
Though there is a lot of investment activity in the USA, Dubai is ahead when it comes to making it a government priority and developing a state-wide Metaverse offering, he says
The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel first announced its closure in March for 'enhancement works'
Festivities across the emirate will include parades, shows celebrating the country's achievements and heritage
He highlights the importance of gardens and light, and how an architect can create space that unites the past and looks toward the future