Sharjah Ruler orders protection of Al Luluiya, Al Zubarah beaches

The SRTA to implement water diversions to protect the beaches in Khorfakkan from erosion

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:52 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:53 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) to implement water diversions to protect Al Luluiya and Al Zubarah beaches in Khorfakkan from erosion caused by water flow in valleys in the future.

Dr Sheikh Sultan also ordered SRTA to build a road extending from the entrance of Al Zubarah through the heritage area to Al Zubarah Beach.

The Sharjah Ruler's directives were announced by SRTA Chairman Yousef Khamis Al Othmani.

