Sharjah Ruler orders alternative truck route to bypass Al Dhaid city centre

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued orders to divert truck traffic away from Al Dhaid city centre via an alternative route.

The move is expected to ease traffic flow, enhance safety, and improve the quality of life for residents who have faced disruptions from heavy truck movement through the city.

Speaking during a phone interview on the 'Direct Line' programme broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Corporation, Sheikh Dr Sultan explained that truck movement through the city was causing significant inconvenience to residents. He said it was in the public's interest to implement practical measures to reorganise traffic and remove heavy vehicles from busy urban areas.

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Sheikh Dr Sultan has also ordered that all government departments in Al Dhaid be relocated to new beautiful buildings along the road between Al Dhaid University Square and Al Dhaid Square. These buildings will be architecturally distinctive and purpose-built to improve urban planning and enhance the efficiency of public services.

A new Al Dhaid Municipality building will also be constructed on the same road. It will be designed as an architectural landmark that reflects the city's identity and aligns with its future development plans.

Existing truck restrictions

The move is expected to bring relief to residents of Al Dhaid City, who will now enjoy smoother roads without the constant flow of trucks through their city.

Earlier this year, Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Sharjah Police General Headquarters, had announced truck movement restriction hours on several roads, including Al Dhaid Road.

Under those measures, truck movement on specified highways was banned from 6:30am until 10am, coinciding with the morning rush hour. A second ban window was also enforced between 2pm and 8pm.

These restrictions were part of ongoing efforts to regulate heavy transport movement and enhance traffic flow on key roads across the emirate. The goal is to support the logistics sector and facilitate mobility while maintaining high levels of road safety.

With the new bypass route in place soon, residents can expect even smoother traffic and a significant reduction in truck-related disruptions to their daily lives.