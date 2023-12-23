Sharjah Ruler opens new attraction: 5 reasons for you to visit Kalba Heritage Market

Sheikh Sultan opens Kalba Heritage Market on Saturday. — Wam

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 8:25 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the Kalba Heritage Market, which was restored and developed along with areas surrounding it.

The Sharjah Ruler also toured the market, visiting various shops. Officials briefed Sheikh Sultan about the renovation process of the market, which included the restoration of the old market, the houses and the old mosque, and the allocation of various shops.

Here are five reasons that make it a must-visit place.

Location

Kalba Heritage Market is located in the heart of the city, the Qalaa area, on both sides of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi Road.

Sheikh Sultan tours Kalba Heritage Market with officials. — Wam

Connecting people to heritage

The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials to mimic the ancient architectural style of the area to connect the new generation to their past and heritage.

The heritage market consists of two rows of 104 old shops, which include restaurants, cafés, perfume and clothing stores and other outlets. The facades of these shops are characterised by a heritage imprint that is in line with the traditional urban style of the old heart of the city.

The market also contains a heritage arcade in front of all the shops, with a length of 570 metres, in two different styles of wood and plaster, and arches of an architectural characteristic. The heritage market is divided into two parts, east of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Street, with a length of 120 metres, and west of the street, with a length of 470 metres.

A place for kids

The market also provides entertainment opportunities for children. These include a horse-riding track and a play area. There is also a place designated to take pictures with falcons.

Sheikh Sultan greets a girl during his tour of Kalba Heritage Market.

Infrastructure

The market has been fitted out with a number of public and health services and facilities, along with developing the area's infrastructure and paving all the roads surrounding it.

Ample parking space

There are 473 parking lots surrounding it from various locations, and the front and back streets. This will make it easy for visitors to access various shopping and entertainment areas.