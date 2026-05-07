Sharjah Ruler opens Dh700 million Khor Fakkan resort with panoramic view

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Khor Fakkan Resort on Thursday, May 7. It was developed for Dh700 million by Asas Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The resort aims to strengthen tourism and investment in Khor Fakkan. It features 573 residential units ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments with lounge spaces and 16 commercial outlets. It offers an integrated residential and service environment in a prime coastal location overlooking Khor Fakkan beach and close to the city’s promenade and waterfall.

The development offers four panoramic views of the sea, beach, city, and mountains. This positions it as a landmark destination blending natural scenery with modern urban living.

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On the same day, the Sharjah Ruler also laid the foundation stone for the Abu Kizan Marine Village project in Khor Fakkan to develop tourism and leisure destinations and enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

Spanning 7 million square feet, the project is inspired by renowned coastal villages in Italy. It features an architectural style influenced by traditional Ligurian design combined with Islamic elements. The development will include multicoloured gradient buildings arranged around a natural harbour carved among rocks, offering panoramic sea views in a unified natural setting.

The development will also include green flats, a Presidential Boulevard promenade, a beach area, and an integrated network of roads and pedestrian pathways designed to improve accessibility and create a comprehensive urban environment for residents and visitors.

Earlier in February, the Sharjah Ruler outlined plans to transform Khor Fakkan into a "city surrounded by forests." It will feature higher oxygen levels, lower carbon dioxide levels, and increased positive electrons to enhance residents’ comfort and wellbeing.

He also shared insights on environmental and horticultural practices, including guidance on soil selection, light management, and pruning timing, noting that specialised teams are currently working on greening the mountainous terrain of Khor Fakkan.

According to the initiative, pits are being dug along mountain valleys to capture water runoff, enabling tree planting that relies on this natural irrigation system rather than allowing water to flow directly into the sea.

Together, these initiatives reflect a broader vision to integrate tourism development with environmental sustainability and landscape transformation in Khor Fakkan.