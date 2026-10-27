Sharjah Ruler announces women-only tower opposite Kalba Clock Tower

Speaking on the direct line programme, Sheikh Sultan said the project would include a garden with ample parking spaces and a covered hall featuring various games

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 4:41 PM
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Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has announced plans to build a women-only tower opposite Kalba Clock Tower, near Kalba University, to prevent overcrowding among men, women and children at the existing tower.

Speaking on the direct line programme, he said the project would also include a garden with ample parking spaces and a covered hall featuring various games.

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