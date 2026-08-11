Sharjah Ruler reveals plans to level Al Awain mountain peak in Khor Fakkan for homes

Sharjah's Ruler announced the completion of plans for the new administrative division of Khor Fakkan city on Tuesday, August 11, explaining that it will be revealed soon.

The Ruler revealed an ongoing research for a project to level the summit of Al-Awain Mountain and build a residential area, noting the need to name areas with names that symbolise good things.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, made the announcements in a telephone interview via the 'Direct Line' programme.

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"Just as we planned the city of Kalba, we also planned the city of Khor Fakkan, but the plan has not been published yet. Khor Fakkan is a city surrounded by mountains on all sides; from Al-Hawami to the mountains to the sea side and the south and north side, and it ends at Al-Aqaba at the entrance to Al-Lu’lu’iyah.

"All these neighborhoods are neighborhoods of Khor Fakkan and not suburbs of Khor Fakkan. We have a suburb called Al-Subaihiyah, and I named it this because there is an old spot in this location called Al-Subaihiyah, but it was overtaken by a part of Al-Lu’lu’iyah and a part of Al-Zubarah. So we wanted to give the suburb of Al-Subaihiyah its due and made it a suburb that includes Al-Nakheel, Al-Lu’lu’iyah, Al-Zubarah and Hasi," he added.

The Ruler further explained that on the opposite side of the Al-Subaihiya suburb is the Al-Harai suburb, where snakes are found. The leader pondered on the approval to keep a name that refers to snakes and how the residents of the area will pass it on to their children, stressing his keenness to give places names that symbolise something good.

"In this area we have the large mountain Al-Awain, which extends from Victoria School to Al-Ghazir, and to it is added Al-Ashqar neighborhood. Al-Ashqar is a mountain, and the meaning of the word in Arabic does not refer to the colour; rather, it is the name of a type of mountain, and these are mountains whose clay is characterised by a light brown colour, so the word Al-Ashqar is a characteristic of the mountains."

"God willing, this area will be organised, and thus only two suburbs will remain in this area, and no other place will remain in this spot; therefore, we are now studying the issue of climbing the mountains."

The Ruler concluded by revealing a study to create a new residential area in the city of Khor Fakkan, saying: “Since the largest mountain in this area is Jabal Al-Awain, which dominates all areas, we are now studying leveling the top of this mountain and building a residential area on top of it, because it will provide it with a large area that can accommodate a large number of people.”