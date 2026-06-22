Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating drone operations across emirate

Sharjah has introduced a new law regulating the drone sector across the emirate, issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that sets out broad controls applicable to all types of drones operating within its borders.

The legislation covers all drones, regardless of their control systems or intended use, and applies across the entire emirate, including free zones and special development areas. It also extends to individuals working in or operating drones for public entities within Sharjah.

Under the law, drones used for military or security purposes are excluded, as are any other exemptions issued by the Chief of Civil Aviation based on public interest or operational necessity.

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The move comes as the UAE continues to refine its dual-layer regulatory system for unmanned aerial vehicles, in which operators must comply with both federal rules and emirate-level requirements.

Ahmed Alshehhi, senior manager of the Airspace Section at the General Civil Aviation Authority, previously said operators are required to follow regulations in the emirate where they reside, in addition to federal requirements, highlighting the multi-tiered oversight governing drone use in the country.

The framework also sits against a backdrop of ongoing restrictions in parts of the UAE. Recreational drone use remains suspended in Dubai until further notice, according to advisories issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, reflecting continued caution following earlier misuse incidents.

In 2022, the UAE imposed a nationwide ban on drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and hobbyists after several violations, before later easing restrictions through a structured registration and licensing system.

The General Civil Aviation Authority subsequently launched a unified platform allowing residents to apply for drone licenses for both commercial and recreational purposes. Authorities say the system has registered thousands of drones across the country, along with dozens of companies and hundreds of individual applications since reopening.

Officials have also indicated that the platform currently targets residents, with future expansion potentially allowing access for tourists and other user categories.

The latest Sharjah law reinforces a broader UAE approach that combines federal aviation oversight with emirate-specific controls, tightening compliance requirements as drone use expands across commercial, industrial, and recreational sectors.