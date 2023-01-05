Sharjah Ruler issues law on reorganisation of Education Council

New entity will have full capacity to perform necessary legal actions to achieve objectives

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 8:43 PM

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. 1 of 2023 on the reorganisation of the Sharjah Education Council (SEC).

In accordance to the law, the council will enjoy legal personality and full capacity to perform the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives.

The headquarters of the council shall be in the city of Sharjah, and it may establish branches or offices in the rest of the cities and regions of the Emirate by a decision of Sharjah Executive Council.

The law stipulates that the council shall have a board of trustees to be formed by an Emiri decree issued by a president and a number of members with specialisation in the field of education and experience in other fields.

The term of membership in the Board of Trustees shall be three years, which may be extended for a similar period or periods issued by a decision of the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative, starting from the date of its formation.

According to the law, the council has a general secretariat headed by a secretary-general who is appointed by an Emiri decree and responsible for performing his duties.

The General Secretariat aims to organise and coordinate the tasks of the council in order to achieve its objectives and to follow up on its decisions and recommendations until they are fully implemented.

This law replaces Law No. 7 of 2015 on the organisation of the Sharjah Education Council, as all regulations, laws and executive decisions shall continue to be enforced until they will be amended or cancelled according to this law or decisions issued according to it.

