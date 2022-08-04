Sharjah Ruler issues decree, organises municipality department

Head of department to be appointed by Emiri order

By Wam Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 9:16 PM

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Decree Law No. (2) of 2022 regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Department of Municipalities Affairs (SDMA).

The Decree Law stipulates that the department’s headquarters will be in the city of Sharjah.

By a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council, it can establish branches or offices in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

The department aims to achieve the following:

Raising the level of municipal work and providing the necessary support for its development through activating and improving performance. Supervising and managing municipalities to improve municipal work, provide comprehensive services, and create higher living standards for the population. Committing to transparency, providing mutual trust and strengthening the relationship with partners and the community.

To achieve its objectives, the department shall exercise the following:

Drawing up general policies and developing strategic plans for the department in the emirate, and submitting them to the Executive Council to decide what it deems appropriate in their regard. Proposing legislation, regulations, and systems for municipal councils and municipalities in the emirate and monitoring and overseeing their proper implementation. Preparing research and studies for financial, administrative and technical development, and improving the performance of work and services in municipal councils and municipalities, as well as developing the necessary methods and systems to achieve the objectives, in coordination with the concerned authorities. Coordinating works and standardising systems, programmes and databases with municipal councils, municipalities and concerned authorities. Coordinating with the competent authorities, the preparation, amendment or regulation of the municipalities' organisational structures or administrative units in proportion to their tasks and activities, and submitting results to the Executive Council to take the necessary action in this regard. Holding periodic meetings of the municipal councils and municipalities to review all developments and common issues, taking appropriate decisions in this regard, and presenting the department's necessary proposals to the Executive Council. Proposing creation, amendment or cancellation of fees for services provided by the municipalities in coordination with the municipal councils in the emirate and submitting them to the Executive Council to take the necessary action. Resolving conflicts or overlapping jurisdictions among municipalities. Discussing common issues between the municipal councils and the concerned municipalities in the Emirate, coordinating between them regarding services and financial and administrative issues, and presenting what is deemed necessary to the council to take the required action. Representing the municipal councils and municipalities before the Ruler of Sharjah and the Sharjah Executive Council, listing their requirements, receiving reports on their performance and achievements, and submitting them to the Ruler or the Council for necessary action. Raising the needs of the municipal councils and municipalities in terms of equipment, supplies and devices necessary to perform their tasks for the Executive Council to take the necessary action in this regard. Concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships following their approval by the Executive Council. Seeking the assistance of the competent authorities to obtain administrative and technical support, the department may seek the help of experts, consultants, and specialised powerhouses in everything related to its work. It may cooperate with other authorities on issues that fall within its objectives and competencies. Representing of Sharjah in local, regional and international conferences and meetings related to municipal affairs. Reviewing complaints and suggestions received from municipal councils, municipalities and stakeholders and taking the necessary measures. Cooperating and coordinating with the municipal councils, municipalities and concerned authorities with regard to parks, afforestation, increasing the green area and the cleanliness of beaches in the emirate. Any other functions assigned to the department by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Sharjah Executive Council.

The department shall have a head, appointed by an Emiri decree, assisted by a sufficient number of employees and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. He shall have the necessary powers and authorities to manage the affairs of the department and take the required decisions to achieve its objectives, with special powers to:

Suggest the general policy and strategy necessary to achieve the department's objectives and present it to the Executive Council for approval or essential action. Supervise the workflow in the department in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations, issuing administrative decisions and following up on their implementation. Follow up on implementing plans, programmes and projects supervised by the department. Prepare the department’s annual budget and final account of the department and submit them to the Executive Council for approval. Sign contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships concluded by the department. Form permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the department and define their terms of reference and work system. Represent the department before the courts and government agencies and in its relationship with others. Delegate some of his powers or authorities to other employees of the department in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate. Any other tasks or functions assigned to him by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council.

The Decree Law also stipulates that this Decree-Law shall replace Law No (1) of 2018 regarding the organisation of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah, provided that all laws, regulations and decisions in force in municipal affairs continue until they are amended or rescinded accordingly or decisions issued in this regard.

The Decree Law included the department’s various legal and organisational articles, such as financial resources, the general budget, final provisions, and others.