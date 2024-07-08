Sharjah Ruler issues amendments to law regulating the holy Quran, Sunnah

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 4:07 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 4:21 PM

A new law amending some provisions to the law regulating the Holy Quran and Sunnah Foundation was issued on Monday, July 8.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. (4) of 2024 amending some provisions of Law No. (2) of 2018 regulating the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

According to the law, the text of Clause No. (5) of Article No. (5) of Law No. (2) of 2018 referred to shall be replaced with the following text:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

5- “Regulating permits for establishing private centers for memorizing the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet, setting the controls and conditions for that, and supervising and monitoring them in coordination with the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable legislation.”

According to the law, Article No. (13) bis shall be added to Law No. (2) of 2018 referred to, which states the following:

13- “The employees approved by the institution and issued by a decision of the Minister of Justice in accordance with the text of Article (35) of Federal Decree-Law No. (38) of 2022 regarding the issuance of the Criminal Procedures Law shall have the status of judicial police officers in proving what occurs in violation of the provisions of this law and other regulations and decisions pursuant thereto within the scope of each of their jurisdiction."