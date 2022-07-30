Sharjah Ruler inspects heritage and historical sites in Fili region



By WAM Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 9:54 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 10:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited a number of historic sites in the Fili region of the emirate to obtain an overview of the Fili Road, the historical fortress, the antiques it contains, and its significance to ancient commercial life and travel.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on a number of maps of the heritage sites, as well as ongoing construction plans to restore those sites as part of a unique heritage and tourism project, so that visitors can explore the area via a single path that passes through the cafe and water trails all the way through the entrances of the Aflaj, the old police station, the castle next to it, and the other archaeological castle on the hill.

During the tour Sheikh Sultan received overviews about the ongoing restoration work at the Fili old castle and watched a presentation about the surrounding region.

As part of plans for the touristic, economic and cultural development of the region, he was also briefed on the restoration of heritage sites and future development projects.

The significance of the Fili area originates from the fact that it was the principal water collection site, from which water was distributed to the rest of the country via the Aflaj. The Sharjah Institute for Heritage is partnering with government departments to promote, revitalise and restore the region as a tourist destination in view of its great historical significance.