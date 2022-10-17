Sharjah Ruler increases support for citizens in central region with completed houses

Sewa will pay Dh15,000 to Etihad Water and Electricity for connecting services to those houses up to 80kW

By WAM Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 8:47 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved to increase the value of support provided to the citizens in the central region.

The support will be expanded for those who benefit from the Sharjah Housing programme in the two categories of grants and loans, who completed the construction of their homes.

Sewa will pay an amount of Dh15,000 to Etihad Water and Electricity for connecting services to those houses up to 80kW.

This decision was announced via 'Direct line' programme, by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

ALSO READ: