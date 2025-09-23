Sharjah Ruler's granddaughter gets married; Sheikha Bodour praises her 'little girl'

A dazzling bride on stage adorned in white under the glowing lights is what the room witnessed — a picture-perfect moment for everyone watching. But for her mother, it was far more personal — it was her little girl, stepping into a new chapter of life. That is how Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi felt when her daughter walked down the aisle.

The granddaughter of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, got married on Sunday, September 21, her mother announced on Monday.

Sheikha Bodour, who is known for her exemplary work in shining a light on UAE's culture and heritage and championing the nation's women, cheered on her daughter as she shared a picture of her standing on a stage under a canopy of angelic decorative birds, surrounded by flowers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Watching my daughter walk down the aisle in her wedding dress yesterday was one of the most emotional, heartwarming moments of my life. The little girl whose hand I used to hold is now a stunning, graceful woman beginning a new journey of her own."

"As her mother, it fills my heart with indescribable pride and gratitude to witness the incredible person she’s become — kind, strong, loving, and full of grace," the leader wrote.

Describing it as a new chapter, the Sheikha congratulated her 'little girl' on entering this new phase of life.

"What a blessing it is to have walked beside her through every chapter, and now to watch her step into this new one. She may be a bride today, but she will always be my little girl."

The comments quickly filled with users reacting to the happy news and wishing the new bride a 'lifetime of happiness' on this new journey.

"Mabrook," said many, as roses filled the comment section.

Beyond her business and academic work, Sheikha Bodour devotes energy to supporting displaced children, advocating for the visually impaired, and advancing literacy worldwide.