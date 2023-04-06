Sharjah Ruler gifts rare Kaaba Kiswah to Holy Quran Academy

They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, presented a rare piece of the Kaaba Kiswah, dating back to 1441 AH to the Holy Quran Academy (HQA).
Dr. Sherzad Abdulrahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy, stated that the gift is part of Dr. Sheikh Sultan's countless rare collections that he has presented to the academy since its inception.
He added that the Museum of the Kaaba Kiswah and the Curtains of the Noble Prophet's Chamber contains 18 rare pieces dating back more than 400 years, indicating that the recent gift dates back to 1441 AH.
Its location is on the opposite side of the Kaaba door in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It has two doors, and one of them is the door of Ibrahim, which was later closed. The gifted piece was placed in the closed door.
